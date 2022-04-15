Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000.

