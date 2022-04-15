Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.94). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.90), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile (LON:HGM)
