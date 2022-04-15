HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 195 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. 1,102,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.39.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.