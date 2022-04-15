HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.47. 2,964,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,739. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

