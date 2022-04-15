HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.50. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

