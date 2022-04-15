HF Sinclair (DINO) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HF Sinclair to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HF Sinclair and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33 HF Sinclair Competitors 714 2949 3686 233 2.45

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 3.78%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 11.22 HF Sinclair Competitors $68.93 billion $3.65 billion 18.10

HF Sinclair’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HF Sinclair competitors beat HF Sinclair on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

