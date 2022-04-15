Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 720,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,124. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

