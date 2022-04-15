Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.