Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HERXF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

