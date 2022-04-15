Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

