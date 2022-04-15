Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 178,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 94,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.
About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)
Featured Stories
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.