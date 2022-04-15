Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 178,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 94,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

