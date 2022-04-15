Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.

NYSE:HP opened at $48.87 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

