Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00190560 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.01 or 0.00383363 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

