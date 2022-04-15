Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Short Interest Down 47.2% in March

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HAIAU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

