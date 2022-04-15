Head to Head Survey: Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP – Get Rating) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hauppauge Digital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hauppauge Digital and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80

Markforged has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.51%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Markforged N/A -40.44% -17.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Markforged’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markforged $91.22 million 7.73 $3.86 million N/A N/A

Markforged has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged beats Hauppauge Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts. It also offers 3D printing software. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts with European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.