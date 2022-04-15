Head to Head Review: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get American Well alerts:

This table compares American Well and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73% Accolade -33.86% -20.66% -12.45%

This table compares American Well and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 3.93 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.46 Accolade $170.36 million 5.19 -$50.65 million ($1.73) -7.64

Accolade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Well and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45 Accolade 1 1 10 0 2.75

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $9.11, suggesting a potential upside of 141.67%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.00%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than American Well.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats American Well on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.