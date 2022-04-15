Head-To-Head Contrast: Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) vs. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maxar Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 81.38%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.45 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.61 $46.00 million $0.43 90.37

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Maxar Technologies 2.60% -0.15% -0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.