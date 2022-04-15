HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Shares of EDR opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.74.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

