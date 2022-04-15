HC Wainwright Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $48.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $345.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

