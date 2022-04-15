Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.88

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.88 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 167.47 ($2.18). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.20), with a volume of 375,620 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.40) to GBX 197 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £524.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.16 ($13,052.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($12,971.62).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

