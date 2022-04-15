Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $467.63

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.63 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.95). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.74), with a volume of 5,813 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 530.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 468.20.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.