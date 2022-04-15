Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

