Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

