Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

