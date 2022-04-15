Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

