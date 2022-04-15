Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.46.

About Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.