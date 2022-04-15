Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.46.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.
