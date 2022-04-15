Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

