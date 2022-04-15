Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

