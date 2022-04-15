Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.44.

HAL opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,372 shares of company stock worth $11,381,782. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

