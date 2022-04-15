Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 174 951 1751 53 2.57

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.59 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.08 million 14.22

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

