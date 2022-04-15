Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

