H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FUL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.30. 453,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,604. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

