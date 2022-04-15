GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 3,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

