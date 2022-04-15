Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GURE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

