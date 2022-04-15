Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Gulden has a market cap of $3.16 million and $2,162.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00274314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,335,701 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

