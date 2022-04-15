Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 20,934 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.20.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Guild alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.