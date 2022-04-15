Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities cut their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

