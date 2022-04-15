Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 2,924,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

