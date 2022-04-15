Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000,000. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 1,288,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,654,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $103.97. 8,510,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

