Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $95.64. 420,989 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

