Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
