Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

