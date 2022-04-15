GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. GTX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
