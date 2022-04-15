GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. GTX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get GTX alerts:

About GTX (Get Rating)

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.