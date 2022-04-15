GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

