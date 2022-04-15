GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
