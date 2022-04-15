Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $107.58. 1,424,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,093. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

