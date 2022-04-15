Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.62% of iCAD worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in iCAD by 85.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in iCAD by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 168,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. 282,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,962. The company has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

