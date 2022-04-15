Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,332,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,605,388. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average of $288.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

