Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,257. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.