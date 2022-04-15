Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

