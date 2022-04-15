Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 403,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

