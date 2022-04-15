Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 671 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,372. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

